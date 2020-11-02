Global  
 

Does the loser have to concede for results to be confirmed? Your U.S. election questions answered

CBC.ca Monday, 2 November 2020
Does one of the candidates have to concede for the election results to be confirmed? When are mail-in votes counted? Is it too late for Americans in Canada to vote? Why do Americans give a party affiliation when they register to vote? Here are the answers to your latest questions on the 2020 U.S. election.
