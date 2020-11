You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Afghan VP survives another assassination attempt



Amrullah Saleh is unharmed, but at least 10 others were killed in the attack. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42 Published on September 9, 2020 Afghan VP Saleh unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul: Spokesman



At least two killed in roadside explosion targeting the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, officials say. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:35 Published on September 9, 2020 Over 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in India on ‘long-term’ visas



More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by World Punjab Organisation. The families arrived in India on 'long-term'.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this