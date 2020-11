News24.com | Sharks get their attack going at last post-lockdown Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Sharks were on a clear mission last weekend to get the revs of their attack up, and they did so spectacularly in a six-try 42-19 win over the Pumas in Mbombela. 👓 View full article

