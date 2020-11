Duncan MacMaster #Noirvember Nerd I’m not sure how Johnny Depp lost that libel case. British libel law heavily sides with the plaintiffs who only hav… https://t.co/tIxAGxMpAT 2 seconds ago

포도쨈 RT @TheSun: Depp WAS wife beater who abused Amber Heard, judge rules as The Sun wins trial https://t.co/Qp6yL7egU0 5 seconds ago

Soul the Pupper Can't believe the a judge claimed The Sun was justified in claiming Johnny Depp was a wife beater after all of the… https://t.co/QABOfkxiiN 10 seconds ago

Veronica RT @girlsreallyrule: Johnny Depp looses defamation case against The Sun, after they called him a ‘wife beater' and claimed 'overwhelming ev… 13 seconds ago

The Invisible Man RT @daisylandq: Johnny Depp is no wife-beater. This verdict has only proved why male victims of abuse do not come forward. We need to voice… 14 seconds ago

Mostly peacful kb1 RT @priceoreason: BREAKING: Actor Johnny Depp has lost his High Court case against The Sun after they called him a ‘wife beater’. The judge… 33 seconds ago

Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a… 42 seconds ago