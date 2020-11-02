Trump crowd chants "fire Fauci" at late-night rally while Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert



President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most.. Credit: WGHP Duration: 00:49 Published 3 hours ago Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'



Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 4 days ago Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally



President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci" At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing...

CBS News 7 hours ago



Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the...

USATODAY.com 7 hours ago





Tweets about this