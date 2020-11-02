Global  
 

Trump crowd chants "fire Fauci" at late-night rally while Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

Upworthy Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In Miami, Mr. Trump said about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, "don't tell anybody but let me wait...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert 00:57

 US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' [Video]

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'

Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally [Video]

Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci"

 At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing...
CBS News

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

 President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the...
USATODAY.com


