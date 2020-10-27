|
|
|
'DWTS' celebrity hospitalized, forced to leave show
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Jeannie Mai wrote, "I am heartbroken that my 'DWTS' journey has to end here."
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
These are the best celebrity Halloween 2020 costumes (so far)
This year’s Halloween is going to be weird for a lot of reasons, but fortunately for us peasants, celebrities are still going over-the-top with their costumes.In The Know has rounded up our favorite..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:08Published
|
Queen Naija Creates the Playlist of Her Life
Queen Naija creates the playlist of her life! From pop princess Christina Aguilera to soul queen Betty Wright, Queen Naija shares her talent show flashbacks and the soundtrack to her life.
Credit: TEEN VOGUE Duration: 10:41Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|