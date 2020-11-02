Global  
 

AMC seeks stock sale to raise $50 million to stave off bankruptcy

Upworthy Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Cinema chain AMC is looking to sell up to 20 million class A shares to secure nearly $50 million in new capital.
