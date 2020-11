You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South African cafe helps ex-convicts go from serving time to serving coffee



A Cape Town non-profit organisation helps ex-offenders reintegrate into society after their release by offering them an opportunity to become baristas at one of their two coffee shops. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 08:19 Published 2 weeks ago Huge humpback whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach



The carcass of a humpback whale was removed from a beach in the Cape Town area of South AfricaLocal officials cleared the giant corpse form Strandfontein beachfront with diggers. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on October 11, 2020 Dead whale washes up on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa



A huge whale has washed up on a beach near Cape Town in South Africa.The giant mammal was found on the False Bay coast near Strandfontein. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on October 10, 2020