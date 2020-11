You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Edward Snowden Agrees To Give Up $5 Million



(CNN) Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor who leaked intelligence secrets in 2013, has agreed to forfeit more than $5 million he earned from his book and speaking fees to the US government,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Edward Snowden seeks Russian citizenship for sake of future child Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower who is living in exile after leaking NSA files in 2013, says he and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship. The two...

Deutsche Welle 3 hours ago



Edward Snowden says he will apply for Russian citizenship Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has announced that he and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship...

Upworthy 6 hours ago



Edward Snowden applies for Russian citizenship for sake of future son US whistleblower says move is to prevent separation from his as-yet unborn son in ‘era of pandemics and closed borders’

Upworthy 6 hours ago





Tweets about this