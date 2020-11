Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown



Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead β€”including one of the attackers β€” and 15.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 57 minutes ago

Opposition called Pulwama attack a conspiracy by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31 slammed opposition as he accused them of calling Pulwama terror attack a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to "gain sympathy" ahead of 2019.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago