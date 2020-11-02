|
|
|
Bettors Abroad Are Wagering Record Amounts On U.S. Election
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoIt's not just Americans who are obsessed with the presidential election.
Gamblers abroad are wagering a record amount of money on the contest, dwarfing the amounts placed on any sporting event or previous political race.
"We've never seen anything like this before. This is the biggest single betting event of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|