Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FirstFT: Today’s top stories

FT.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Your daily briefing on the news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News 02:13

 Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An asteroid with an out-of-this-world value [Video]

An asteroid with an out-of-this-world value

Scientists suggest the unique makeup of an asteroid spotted in our solar system could be carrying an out-of-this-world value! Jeremy Roth has today's Take a Look At This!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
Actress Lori Loughlin starts her prison sentence [Video]

Actress Lori Loughlin starts her prison sentence

Actress Lori Loughlin has started her sentence for her role in the College Admissions Scandal. ABC's Kaylee Hartung has more in today's GMA First Look.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:01Published
Getting painted for Halloween with Skin City [Video]

Getting painted for Halloween with Skin City

What's Halloween without a great costume. Today, Skin City had fun helping ghouls and goblins get ready. They did face painting and even some full-body paintings. Skin City calls this their most fun..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this