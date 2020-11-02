Global  
 

COVID-19 records shattered as B.C. announces 1,120 new cases from the weekend

CTV News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In the first COVID-19 update of the week, B.C. health officials gave a record-breaking announcement, revealing 1,120 new cases of the disease were reported over the weekend.
