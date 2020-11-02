Global  
 

Pompeo Condemns Arrests Of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Pompeo Condemns Arrests Of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy ActivistsU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the arrests by Hong Kong authorities of a group of pro-democracy activists, calling the action “a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes.”

Pompeo made the remarks in a statement issued Monday by the State Department. Pompeo said the Hong Kong government’s...
Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.

A shady and sophisticated website called HK Leaks has been targeting pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, exposing them to attacks by publishing their personal details online. Home addresses, social..

More than 20 pro-democracy activists have appeared in a Hong Kong court accused of joining or organising a gathering on June 4 to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre - the gathering was prohibited..

 Police said the arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting in which pro-democracy lawmakers rushed toward the chairperson’s seat and...
