Pompeo Condemns Arrests Of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists
Monday, 2 November 2020 () U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the arrests by Hong Kong authorities of a group of pro-democracy activists, calling the action “a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes.”
Pompeo made the remarks in a statement issued Monday by the State Department. Pompeo said the Hong Kong government’s...
More than 20 pro-democracy activists have appeared in a Hong Kong court accused of joining or organising a gathering on June 4 to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre - the gathering was prohibited..
