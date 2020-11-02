Pompeo Condemns Arrests Of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong



Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago Chinese hackers 'doxxing' Hong Kong activists, journalists | Oneindia News



A shady and sophisticated website called HK Leaks has been targeting pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, exposing them to attacks by publishing their personal details online. Home addresses, social.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published on September 19, 2020 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists appear in court



More than 20 pro-democracy activists have appeared in a Hong Kong court accused of joining or organising a gathering on June 4 to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre - the gathering was prohibited.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Hong Kong: Seven pro-democracy lawmakers arrested Police said the arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting in which pro-democracy lawmakers rushed toward the chairperson’s seat and...

euronews 2 days ago





Tweets about this