America’s Frightening Choice – OpEd Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

By Sheila A Smith*



This election will shape the US role in the world for years to come. In Asia, this American choice is consequential. Asia’s geopolitics are complex and the currents of change are accelerating. Whereas partners could previously count on the United States to try to shape the regional balance of power, Trump... By Sheila A Smith*This election will shape the US role in the world for years to come. In Asia, this American choice is consequential. Asia’s geopolitics are complex and the currents of change are accelerating. Whereas partners could previously count on the United States to try to shape the regional balance of power, Trump 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Argentina women urge president to fulfil legal abortion promise



Argentina's president is under pressure to keep an election promise which could end a leading cause of maternal deaths in the country. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published on September 29, 2020

Tweets about this