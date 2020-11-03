Global  
 

Democracy: Ideology And Reality – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Democracy: Ideology And Reality – OpEdA romantic view of democracy is that it gives citizens control over their governments. Citizens decide who holds power, and if those who are elected do not carry out the will of the voters, democratic elections provide the mechanism to replace them. Elections provide the discipline that pushes elected representatives to represent...
