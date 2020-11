Donald Trump has shown just how desperate he’s getting by lashing out at Joe Biden for working with the famous “anti-fracking activist” Lady Gaga. Gaga,...

Fox & Friends Outraged By Lady Gaga Campaigning For Joe Biden: ‘She Also Hates Fracking!’ It's the day before the 2020 Election, so Fox & Friends decided to use a lot of their time to rail against *Lady Gaga* for joining former Vice President *Joe...

Mediaite 13 hours ago