Related news from verified sources Coronavirus digest: Germany enters partial lockdown, WHO chief in quarantine Germany's health minister has called for a "national effort" as the country begins a partial shutdown. Meanwhile, the WHO chief has gone into isolation after...

Deutsche Welle 19 hours ago



Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections Germany began a month-long partial lockdown on Monday as part of efforts to curb the momentum of the coronavirus that has infected half a million people across...

euronews 18 hours ago





Tweets about this Dieter RT @thetimes: Germany is to go into a month-long “lockdown-lite”, with bars, gyms, theatres and concert halls forced to close, and private… 5 days ago The Times Germany is to go into a month-long “lockdown-lite”, with bars, gyms, theatres and concert halls forced to close, an… https://t.co/SmjCtTD64Z 5 days ago