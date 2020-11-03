Global  
 

Internal memo shows Birx contradicting Trump on pandemic: This is 'most deadly phase' yet

Upworthy Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
An internal memo from Deborah Birx that circulated among top officials in President Trump's administration pokes holes in the his claim...
Birx Issues Blunt Coronavirus Warning Starkly at Odds With Trump

 The White House coronavirus coordinator, who has avoided criticizing the president, warned in a private memo that the pandemic was entering a “deadly phase”...
‘We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic,’ Birx wrote in a White House memo.
White House COVID-19 Task Force Member Warns US Entering 'Deadly Phase' of Pandemic 

 Memo by Dr. Deborah Birx contradicts President Donald Trump’s more optimistic outlook  
