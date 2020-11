You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southland Businesses Board Up Windows, Doors Ahead Of Election



Businesses across the Southland boarded up their windows and doors Monday night in case of Election Day unrest. In Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic starting.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:18 Published 8 minutes ago Ensuring safety on Election Day in Arizona



Business owners and law enforcement taking steps to keep people protected. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:29 Published 1 hour ago U.S. Senate candidates in Tennessee make final stops before Election Day



U.S. Senate candidates in Tennessee make final stops before Election Day Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this