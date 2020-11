Joy Behar urges Fauci to 'quit' after Trump teases his ousting: 'Become a media darling' on TV Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

"The View" co-host Joy Behar offered Dr. Anthony Fauci some career advice following President Trump teasing that the infectious disease... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 動画さい Joy Behar urges Fauci to 'quit' after Trump teases his ousting: 'Become a media darling' on TV - Fox News https://t.co/y4yXq8L6AD 33 minutes ago brody Should fire him, Europe locked down like Biden FSU I wanted n now hit harder 2nd time due to locking down everythin… https://t.co/4uGItTyuT8 2 hours ago brody Fire him Joy Behar urges Fauci to 'quit' after Trump teases his ousting: 'Become a media darling' on TV https://t.co/TsmFOgzSiZ 2 hours ago