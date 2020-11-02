News24.com | LIVE | US election 2020: All the latest news, results as Trump and Biden face off

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent a ton of time in the Keystone State on Monday, knowing it could hold the key to an Electoral College victory. CBS2's Dick Brennan.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:44 Published 3 hours ago What results to watch out for on election night



On election night some will watch every minute of coverage, others, may rely on updates on your phone. Since there will be a lot to keep track of, we asked our political reporter Joe St. George to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:57 Published 16 hours ago Top 10 Contested Elections In History



All's fair in love and politics. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous and consequential cases in which election results were challenged by one or more candidates. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:57 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Full story behind Hunter's laptop debunks latest Russia conspiracy theory (Natural News) As the Hunter Biden laptop scandal threatens to throw the 2020 election into chaos with what appears to be solid, undisputed evidence of...

NaturalNews.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this