Edward Snowden applies for dual US-Russian citizenship

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Edward Snowden, the former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who leaked classified documents on American surveillance programmes, has appliedfor a dual American-Russian citizenship.

"After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That's why, in this era of...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden

Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden 01:06

 U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son, he said on Monday. Adam Reed reports.

