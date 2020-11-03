Edward Snowden applies for dual US-Russian citizenship
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Edward Snowden, the former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who leaked classified documents on American surveillance programmes, has appliedfor a dual American-Russian citizenship.
"After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That's why, in this era of...
Whistleblower and former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden claimed political asylum in Russia in 2013.
Now, Gizmodo reports Snowden and his wife, Lindsay Mills, have obtained permanent residence..