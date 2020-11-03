|
|
Baby Shark chews past Despacito to become YouTube's most viewed video ever
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Baby Shark news, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, seven BILLION views, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|