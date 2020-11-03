Global  
 

4-year-old girl rescued from debris 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old girl from the debris of a building, 91 hours after a strong earthquake hit the country's western province of Izmir, local media reported.

The live footage of the NTV broadcaster showed rescue workers pulling the girl out from the rubble, reports Xinhua news agency.

A...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer

Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer 01:09

 A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports

