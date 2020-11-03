4-year-old girl rescued from debris 91 hours after Turkey earthquake
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old girl from the debris of a building, 91 hours after a strong earthquake hit the country's western province of Izmir, local media reported.
The live footage of the NTV broadcaster showed rescue workers pulling the girl out from the rubble, reports Xinhua news agency.
Nearly two days after an earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors under the rubble. Shortly after midnight, the extricated a 70-year-old man who said he..
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:42Published
A three-year-old girl has been rescued alive from a collapsed apartment building in Izmir, Turkey, following Friday's strong earthquake,... Upworthy Also reported by •The Age •Mid-Day •Belfast Telegraph
When firefighter Muammer Celik reached a 3-year-old girl trapped for three days under the rubble of a deadly earthquake in a Turkish coastal city, his heart... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age •FOXNews.com
IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the... WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •FOXNews.com •CBC.ca •CBS News