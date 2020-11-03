Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghanistan declares day of mourning after terror attack at Kabul university

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The Afghan government announced Tuesday as a national day of mourning as a tribute to the 22 victims who lost their lives during a terror attack at the Kabul University a day earlier.

The Afghan flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions around the world, TOLO News quoted the Presidential...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kabul University attack: 22 killed, mostly students | Oneindia News

Kabul University attack: 22 killed, mostly students | Oneindia News 01:20

 At least 22 people have died and 22 others are wounded in the deadly attack on the Kabul University campus on Monday. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State which said it targeted newly graduated “judges and investigators belonging to the apostate Afghan government” gathered at the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University [Video]

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:49Published
Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus [Video]

Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus

Nineteen people have been killed by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:18Published
Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University [Video]

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this