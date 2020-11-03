Afghanistan declares day of mourning after terror attack at Kabul university
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The Afghan government announced Tuesday as a national day of mourning as a tribute to the 22 victims who lost their lives during a terror attack at the Kabul University a day earlier.
The Afghan flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions around the world, TOLO News quoted the Presidential...
At least 22 people have died and 22 others are wounded in the deadly attack on the Kabul University campus on Monday. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State which said it targeted newly graduated “judges and investigators belonging to the apostate Afghan government” gathered at the...