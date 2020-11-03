Afghanistan declares day of mourning after terror attack at Kabul university

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University



At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:49 Published 17 hours ago Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus



Nineteen people have been killed by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:18 Published 18 hours ago Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University



Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this