You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Casts All 5 Votes For Joe Biden



WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:22 Published 36 minutes ago Two New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight



The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won.. Credit: WGHP Duration: 00:56 Published 58 minutes ago Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins



Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this