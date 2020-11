Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Over 100 stranded whales, swept ashore on Sri Lanka's beaches, were rescued on Tuesday and pushed back to sea after a nearly 18 hour rescue mission, the navy said.



Navy spokesperson Captain Indika De Silva told Xinhua news agency that nearly 120 whales had been washed ashore on the Panadura beaches, just on the outskirts of...