|
|
Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade deadline is here and more to start...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Election Day Coming After Record-Setting Early Voting In Chicago
Chicago and the state of Illinois have already seen record early voting and mail-in ballot numbers, and the United Center will open as a voting super site on Election Day Tuesday. CBS 2's Charlie De..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:14Published
|
Making a plan to vote on Election Day
Voting on Tuesday will be much easier if you have a plan ahead of time. Here's how you can set yourself up for success.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59Published
|
Tweets about this
|