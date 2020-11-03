Global  
 

13 battleground states to watch tonight

CTV News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Tonight’s election could be determined by a handful of all-important battleground states where both campaigns have invested millions in hopes of winning over swing voters. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the latest polls and when you can expect statewide results.
