13 battleground states to watch tonight
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Tonight’s election could be determined by a handful of all-important battleground states where both campaigns have invested millions in hopes of winning over swing voters. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the latest polls and when you can expect statewide results.
