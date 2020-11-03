Global  
 

US polls 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots on the election day. "It's Election Day. Go vote, America!" said Biden on Twitter. The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
