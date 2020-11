You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most NY races won't be decided on Election Night



Absentee ballots won't be counted for another two weeks. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:46 Published 14 hours ago Will we know who won on election night? Maybe, maybe not



The timeline of the outcome could depend on how quickly mail-in ballots are tabulated in a few key states including Florida and Pennsylvania. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:37 Published 20 hours ago Americans say Election Day stress is negatively impacting their overall health



Over half of Americans expect Election Day to be the most stressful day of their lives thus far, according to new research.According to a recent survey that asked 2,000 U.S. adults to evaluate their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this