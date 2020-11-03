Global  
 

John Legend Bestows Mocking New Name On Donald Trump-Supporting Rappers

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in” by Trump’s lies, the musician said at a rally for Democratic vice presidential...
 “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.” The singer threw shade at fellow musicians and even suggested a group name for them.

