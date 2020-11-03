Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ant Group IPO Suspended in Hong Kong And Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

Upworthy Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Shanghai Stocks Exchange officials have suspended Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, the biggest on record, following changes to the digital...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand [Video]

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs [Video]

Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs

Chinese fintech company Ant Group is gearing up to make its public debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and it's reportedly on pace to raise a potentially record-breaking $38 billion. Cheddar's Kristen..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Ant Group's $40B IPO fully suspended after Hong Kong decision
SeekingAlpha

Ant Group pricing of Hong Kong IPO equates to $310 billion market cap
MarketWatch

Ant Group Shanghai listing suspended two days before US$34.4bn IPO

 The Shangai listing of Ant Group has been suspended two days before its IPO was due. Mobile payment specialist Ant, which is run by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) founder...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •SeattlePI.comEnergy Daily

Tweets about this

jai_hind41

Umesh Sharma RT @chandrarsrikant: ANT GROUP SAYS HONG KONG IPO ALSO SUSPENDED. OMG. Sabki nazar lag gayi. This was supposed to be the world's biggest pu… 23 seconds ago

bodie57

Gpup Ant Group's record $34.5 billion IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong is suspended https://t.co/zxq99H9PS8 1 minute ago

tsgaurav

Gaurav Sharma(高和） The biggest story right now https://t.co/l3yXCJT0RE 1 minute ago

allymrowe

M'Rowé Ally RT @zerohedge: *ANT GROUP SAYS HONG KONG IPO ALSO SUSPENDED 1 minute ago

Doddler4Xrp

Doddler4XRP RT @ChrisBrummerDr: This is a surprise—and potentially huge. https://t.co/ugQo02c2TD 1 minute ago

lhkrn_852

LHKRN😷 RT @krislc: #麵咪媽, or Mamee Monster, is a well-known LIHKG user for getting the stock market wrong. Mamee Monster previously fully supported… 2 minutes ago

01_1928

Zwelinzima01/01/1928 RT @technology: China suspended the Shanghai leg of Ant Group’s $35 billion offering, potentially derailing the world’s biggest IPO https:/… 3 minutes ago

graceschmaus

Grace H Y Schmaus Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong https://t.co/xB5Jh1FxTW via @Yahoo 3 minutes ago