Ant Group IPO Suspended in Hong Kong And Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in..
Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..
The Shangai listing of Ant Group has been suspended two days before its IPO was due. Mobile payment specialist Ant, which is run by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) founder... Proactive Investors Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Energy Daily
Tweets about this
Umesh Sharma RT @chandrarsrikant: ANT GROUP SAYS HONG KONG IPO ALSO SUSPENDED. OMG. Sabki nazar lag gayi. This was supposed to be the world's biggest pu… 23 seconds ago
Gpup Ant Group's record $34.5 billion IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong is suspended
https://t.co/zxq99H9PS8 1 minute ago