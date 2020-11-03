Global  
 

Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH to notch first victory on Election Day

Upworthy Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
"The last candidate to win in a landslide there was Richard Nixon in 1960," tweeted Fox News multimedia reporter Rob DiRienzo.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
 Biden wins all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH the first polling place to open in the US on Election Day.

