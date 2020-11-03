Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH to notch first victory on Election Day
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (
4 hours ago) "The last candidate to win in a landslide there was Richard Nixon in 1960," tweeted Fox News multimedia reporter Rob DiRienzo.
Biden jokes about declaring premature victory
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he..
First Presidential Results Roll In
Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden.
