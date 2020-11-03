US Election Day 2020: When is it, what time do polls open, and how does voting work?
Will Donald Trump defeat Joe Biden to win a second term in the White House? Everything we know about the 2020 presidential election so far. The 2020 US election is finally here. But the coronavirus pandemic has thrown many aspects...
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36Published
Trump and Biden make last-ditch efforts to turn out voters in battleground statesIn the frantic final 24 hours of campaigning, Joe Biden and President Trump hit critical battleground states to get out the vote. CBS News political..
CBS News
Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for BidenPresident Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com
Dow rises more than 500 points on hopes election resolves stalemate over relief packageThe Dow rose more than 500 points on hopes a Biden victory and Democratic Senate mean more relief for Americans hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:49Published
Claudia Jordan & Too Short Don't Support Trump, Despite Press ReleasePresident Trump is garnering public support from some black celebrities and hip hop artists, but Claudia Jordan and Too Short want everyone to know they're not..
TMZ.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:05Published
Voters across the country express hope for unity, healing after electionAfter a contentious campaign, voters from across the country express similar post-election hopes. They want healing and unity, no matter who heads to the White..
CBS News
Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, PencePresident Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
USATODAY.com
America votes on Election DayA handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
USATODAY.com
