Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election Day 2020: When is it, what time do polls open, and how does voting work?

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US Election Day 2020: When is it, what time do polls open, and how does voting work?Will Donald Trump defeat Joe Biden to win a second term in the White House? Everything we know about the 2020 presidential election so far. The 2020 US election is finally here. But the coronavirus pandemic has thrown many aspects...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: What you need to know on Election Day

What you need to know on Election Day 01:41

 What you need to know on Election Day

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong [Video]

Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong

President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself. The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts. Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Trump and Biden make last-ditch efforts to turn out voters in battleground states

 In the frantic final 24 hours of campaigning, Joe Biden and President Trump hit critical battleground states to get out the vote. CBS News political..
CBS News

Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com

Dow rises more than 500 points on hopes election resolves stalemate over relief package

 The Dow rose more than 500 points on hopes a Biden victory and Democratic Senate mean more relief for Americans hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote [Video]

Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

Claudia Jordan & Too Short Don't Support Trump, Despite Press Release

 President Trump is garnering public support from some black celebrities and hip hop artists, but Claudia Jordan and Too Short want everyone to know they're not..
TMZ.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House [Video]

Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House

Pinellas is the biggest swing county in our battleground state, and it has picked the winner in every presidential race since 1980, except one. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:05Published

Voters across the country express hope for unity, healing after election

 After a contentious campaign, voters from across the country express similar post-election hopes. They want healing and unity, no matter who heads to the White..
CBS News

Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence

 President Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
USATODAY.com

America votes on Election Day

 A handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home [Video]

High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home

For some wealthy Americans, a stamp just won't cut it as a ballot-delivery device: they're determined to cast their votes in person. According to Business Insider, some wealthy voters are chartering..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published
When Polls Closed On Election Day [Video]

When Polls Closed On Election Day

November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
How Election Day Could Affect Your Wallet [Video]

How Election Day Could Affect Your Wallet

Dustin Smith from Wealth Enhancement Group shares some advice (3:18). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Election Night 2020: Why COVID, Mail-in Voting… or Trump Might Delay the Results

Election Night 2020: Why COVID, Mail-in Voting… or Trump Might Delay the Results The end is in sight for the 2020 election cycle, but don’t get too eager: Election Day 2020 may end before the question of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,...
CBS News Also reported by •Just Jaredcbs4.comSeattlePI.com

Judgment day for Facebook and Twitter: Trump election eve posts provide early Election Day test

 Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be on high alert on Election Day and afterward for any effort to destabilize the election or delegitimize results.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

PhylTb

Phyllis Brandano RT @GeorgeTakei: Congratulations, America! We broke 100 million early votes for Election 2020. https://t.co/oX62pkZqvm 2 seconds ago

wandainparis

Wanda SanMiguel RT @brhodes: This can be the election that votes out America's last climate change denying President and Senate. 23 seconds ago

GeorgeTakei

George Takei Congratulations, America! We broke 100 million early votes for Election 2020. https://t.co/oX62pkZqvm 31 seconds ago

c_kolich4

Connor RT @BeatinTheBookie: #Election2020 $200 Contest Must retweet and follow myself and @BtbJesse - must reply below to be eligible. Winner get… 1 minute ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Want to follow the U.S. #ElectionDay? We've got your covered with live coverage, results and reaction via CTV’s digital and… 2 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Nation by nation, the world watches election day in the U.S. https://t.co/b4AYQ23nlk 2 minutes ago

megannnn121

meg RT @AndyStanley: Your candidate will win or lose based on how America votes on Tuesday. But the church wins or loses based on how Christian… 2 minutes ago

Kim62156988

Kim I know the American people at the minute are going trough***but this election has a world wide effect. VOTE BIDE… https://t.co/yp8OM2VSOh 2 minutes ago