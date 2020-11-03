How to watch the U.S. election on CTV News

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme lead CTV News' coverage of the U.S. election with THE AMERICAN ELECTION 2020 television special tonight, while CTV's digital and social media platforms provide up-to-the-minute results and other interactive features.
As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those volunteers.