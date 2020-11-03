WATCH: Humpback whale appears to nearly swallow kayakers while breaching

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 7 hours ago Whale nearly swallows 2 kayakers in terrifying video 00:56 A whale nearly swallowed two kayakers near a California beach in a terrifying clip that has since gone viral.Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching off the coast of Avila Beach on Nov. 1.when a humpback breached the water beneath their double kayak and capsized it, CNN reports.Stunning...