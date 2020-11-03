Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Humpback whale appears to nearly swallow kayakers while breaching

CTV News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A massive humpback whale appeared to nearly swallow a pair of kayakers on California's Central Coast when it launched out of the ocean and caught part of the boat in its mouth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Whale nearly swallows 2 kayakers in terrifying video

Whale nearly swallows 2 kayakers in terrifying video 00:56

 A whale nearly swallowed two kayakers near a California beach in a terrifying clip that has since gone viral.Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching off the coast of Avila Beach on Nov. 1.when a humpback breached the water beneath their double kayak and capsized it, CNN reports.Stunning...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Humpback whale breaches just a few feet away from kayakers in Antarctica [Video]

Humpback whale breaches just a few feet away from kayakers in Antarctica

A huge humpback whale breached just a few feet in front of kayakers in an incredible close encounter in Antarctica.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Huge humpback whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach [Video]

Huge humpback whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach

The carcass of a humpback whale was removed from a beach in the Cape Town area of South AfricaLocal officials cleared the giant corpse form Strandfontein beachfront with diggers.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Humpback whales don't seem to mind research boat at all [Video]

Humpback whales don't seem to mind research boat at all

This video was shot while researching whales with the Mingan Island Cetacean Study (MICS), for conservation purposes. Whales must be admired from a safe distance, and must not be approached, this way..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Humpback whale almost swallows 2 kayakers off California coast

 Two kayakers in the waters off a beach in California had a very close call with a humpback whale that breached and knocked them into the water on Monday. 
FOXNews.com

Whale Damn Near Swallows Kayakers in California's Avila Beach

 A couple of kayakers are lucky to be alive after a humpback whale damn near swallowed them whole ... and it was all caught on video. Julie McSorley and Liz...
TMZ.com

Kayakers Actually End Up In The Mouth Of A Humpback Whale

Kayakers Actually End Up In The Mouth Of A Humpback Whale A school of bait fish swam around a couple of kayakers in California. When this whale went to grab a mouth full of fish, he got a little more...
eBaums World Also reported by •Washington Post

Tweets about this