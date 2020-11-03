WATCH: Humpback whale appears to nearly swallow kayakers while breaching
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () A massive humpback whale appeared to nearly swallow a pair of kayakers on California's Central Coast when it launched out of the ocean and caught part of the boat in its mouth.
