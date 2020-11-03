|
Denver Broncos president John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for coronavirus
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Broncos president John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced.
|
|
