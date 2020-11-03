|
|
Election Day in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana: Latest Updates
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the last chance to make your voice heard in this year's general election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
CBS2 Election Night Update: 8:24 p.m.
CBS2's Maurice DuBois, Kristine Johnson and Christina Fan have the latest Election Night update.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:04Published
|
|
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight.
In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close.
Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
Tweets about this
|