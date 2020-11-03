Global  
 

US election day: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential race

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US election day: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential raceEminem, one of the best selling rap artists of all time, has thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The last-minute endorsement is the first time the 15 times Grammy winner has ever allowed his music to be used...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message 00:55

 Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

Eminem signals Biden support as campaign releases 'Lose Yourself' election ad

 The Detroit rapper, who rarely licenses his music, has provided his signature song for a new Biden spot titled "One Opportunity."
Eminem's home intruder reportedly told him he was there to kill him [Video]

Eminem's home intruder reportedly told him he was there to kill him

The man who broke into Eminem's house earlier this year allegedly told the rapper he was there to "kill him".

Both candidates close out their campaigns in crucial swing states

 More than 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots early, and now Election Day is finally here. Joe Biden paid a visit to his childhood home in..
Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst [Video]

Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst

DataTrek Research's Nick Colas tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which equity sectors stand to benefit most if Democratic nominee Joe Biden were to win the race for the White House.

Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in Southfield, Michigan, on Election Day for a Get Out the Vote event as she and Joe Biden focused on..
Biden campaign says he's "feeling confident" on Election Day

 Joe Biden's campaign says he's "feeling confident, he's feeling great" now that Election Day is here. Jamal Brown, national press secretary for the Biden..
Village in India prays Kamala Harris' victory

 A village in India that was home to the grandparents of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris gathered Tuesday to pray for her ticket's win in the..
CBS News

Jill Biden in Florida on Election Day

 The wife of the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Dr. Jill Biden is spending part of Election Day in the battleground state of Florida. (Nov. 3)
 
Here's why Republicans are 'red' and Democrats are 'blue': USA TODAY may have contributed to it

 Prior to 2000, red and blue did not always respectively denote Republicans and Democrats.
Common encourages young people to vote: "I think our future is bright"

 Many know Common as the Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper and songwriter, but he is also a voting rights activist. As Election Day nears, he has been visiting..
Rapper and activist Common is motivating a new generation of voters

 Grammy and Oscar winning rapper and songwriter Common joins CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero to talk about why he is encouraging young and marginalized voters to..
Will.i.am hopes 'LOVE' will drive voters to the polls

 (CNN)Twelve years ago, it was Will.i.am's star-studded spoken word video "Yes We Can" that provided the soundtrack to Barack Obama's historic run for the..
Mary Gauthier | Morning Blend [Video]

Mary Gauthier | Morning Blend

Grammy nominated songwriter Mary Gauthier joins us to share her new music video "Soldiering On"

