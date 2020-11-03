US election day: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential race
Eminem, one of the best selling rap artists of all time, has thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The last-minute endorsement is the first time the 15 times Grammy winner has ever allowed his music to be used...
