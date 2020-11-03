Global  
 

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Japan Today Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Britain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France. The threat level of severe means an attack…
News video: UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack 00:47

 The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.

