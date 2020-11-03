UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Britain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France. The threat level of severe means an attack…
Britain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France. The threat level of severe means an attack…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this