Supreme Court Takes Up Juvenile Life Sentence Case
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is hearing a case on whether juveniles should be eligible for life sentences.
Previously, the court has moved toward treating children with more lenience than adults.
But with the addition of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, that could be different this time around.
Barrett...
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is hearing a case on whether juveniles should be eligible for life sentences.
Previously, the court has moved toward treating children with more lenience than adults.
But with the addition of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, that could be different this time around.
Barrett...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this