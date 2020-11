Cameron Wolfe Dolphins involved in only two trades of deadline day, both seem geared toward making offense more Tua Tagovailoa-fr… https://t.co/sn6KcFaQes 4 minutes ago Jesse V RT @MikeReiss: News story (via @CameronWolfe): Patriots trade 2022 seventh-round pick to Dolphins for WR Isaiah Ford, adding experience to… 12 minutes ago Verdant Square Network Source - Miami Dolphins trading WR Isaiah Ford to New England Patriots - ESPN https://t.co/CikYuV25u1 https://t.co/2ZJb2iAcp3 38 minutes ago Sports Rocks Source: Dolphins trading WR Ford to Patriots https://t.co/1RXYIkQgnj 45 minutes ago People Sports Source: Dolphins trading WR Ford to Patriots https://t.co/u7nzI7LnKo 45 minutes ago All Sports Source: Dolphins trading WR Ford to Patriots https://t.co/yCtstXldwX 45 minutes ago Patriots News Feed ESPN Boston: Source: Dolphins trading WR Ford to Patriots - https://t.co/V84jyGIWo3 55 minutes ago Bob Smietana Last time the Dolphins traded a slot receiver to the @patriots got Wes Welker. Hoping this trade works out as well https://t.co/mADW0jeG9n 1 hour ago