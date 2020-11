2020 House and Senate races: Live updates Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the House and Senate. Follow here for the latest updates on races and election results 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Election 2020: Live Coverage LIVE: Follow the Fox News Live Coverage Blog throughout the 2020 Elections for real-time updates on the Presidential, Senate, House, and Gubernatorial races.

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this