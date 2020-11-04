America’s Enemies Could Capitalize On Election Chaos – Analysis Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The US presidential election provides ample opportunity for America’s enemies to contemplate, in the weeks between voting and the inauguration on Jan. 20, their own activity.



This period of time is supposed to allow for an orderly transfer of power. The evidence so far suggests this might not happen this time, which would... The US presidential election provides ample opportunity for America’s enemies to contemplate, in the weeks between voting and the inauguration on Jan. 20, their own activity.This period of time is supposed to allow for an orderly transfer of power. The evidence so far suggests this might not happen this time, which would 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

