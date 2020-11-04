Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

America’s Enemies Could Capitalize On Election Chaos – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
America’s Enemies Could Capitalize On Election Chaos – AnalysisThe US presidential election provides ample opportunity for America’s enemies to contemplate, in the weeks between voting and the inauguration on Jan. 20, their own activity.

This period of time is supposed to allow for an orderly transfer of power. The evidence so far suggests this might not happen this time, which would...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this