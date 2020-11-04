Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Israel-based Voters Favor Trump, Holds Third-Largest Number of Voters Outside the US

HNGN Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US Election 2020: Israel-based Voters Favor Trump, Holds Third-Largest Number of Voters Outside the USIsrael is known to host the third-largest community of voters eligible to vote in the US abroad, with communities which are predominantly Orthodox Jews. The country’s US voter participation has also made record-breaking numbers this year,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump 00:58

 Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Donald Trump's presidency asthey pick the next man in the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll [Video]

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Looking the Wisconsin's record number of early voters [Video]

Looking the Wisconsin's record number of early voters

Wisconsin saw a record number of early voters this year and out Charles Benson is here to break it down for you.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:56Published
Record Number Of Denton Voters Turn Out [Video]

Record Number Of Denton Voters Turn Out

Sixty-seven percent of registered voters here in Denton County voted early. Not only is that a record but it exceeds to total number of votes cast in the 2016 election.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Will The Undecided Voter Choose The Next President Of The United States? Probably So

Will The Undecided Voter Choose The Next President Of The United States? Probably So Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The undecided voter in this election is not only an endangered species, but they probably will choose the next...
WorldNews


Tweets about this