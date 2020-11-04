US Election 2020: Israel-based Voters Favor Trump, Holds Third-Largest Number of Voters Outside the US
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Israel is known to host the third-largest community of voters eligible to vote in the US abroad, with communities which are predominantly Orthodox Jews. The country’s US voter participation has also made record-breaking numbers this year,
Israel is known to host the third-largest community of voters eligible to vote in the US abroad, with communities which are predominantly Orthodox Jews. The country’s US voter participation has also made record-breaking numbers this year,
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this