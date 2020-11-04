Live election results: President, U.S. Senate, House races in N.J
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
1 hour ago) Latest vote totals across the Garden State, updated throughout the night on Election Day 2020.
Video Credit:
Veuer
- Published
11 hours ago
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting ways of receiving election day results reflects how both candidates have approached campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called
A look at the US election results called at 0130 November 4. 18 states havebeen called so far, with no swing between democrat or republican states from2016.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 41 minutes ago
Presidential footprint in Palm Beach County
It’s worth taking a look back at how Mar-a-Lago came to become the “Winter White House.” A political symbol, not only in the county, state, or country, but in the world.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:11 Published 3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this