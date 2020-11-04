|
Mitch McConnell holds onto Senate seat from Kentucky
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won a seventh term on Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, according to a...
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate 01:08
Winning his seventh term representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated Democratic challenger and retired Marine Corps Lt. Amy McGrath.
