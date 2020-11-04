Mitch McConnell holds onto Senate seat from Kentucky

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine...

Who is Mitch McConnell? 4 things to know about the Senate majority leader from Kentucky Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the country’s most prominent lawmakers, is facing a well-funded Democratic challenger for his...

FOXNews.com 15 hours ago



