Mitch McConnell holds onto Senate seat from Kentucky

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won a seventh term on Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, according to a...
News video: Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate

Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate

 Winning his seventh term representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated Democratic challenger and retired Marine Corps Lt. Amy McGrath.

Candidates Make Final Push for Kentucky Senate Seat [Video]

Candidates Make Final Push for Kentucky Senate Seat

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath campaign in Kentucky Friday as the candidates make their final push ahead of Election Day.

McGrath, McConnell disagree on Brent Spence replacement plans [Video]

McGrath, McConnell disagree on Brent Spence replacement plans

Politicians have spent more than a decade campaigning on the promise of a replacement for the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Cincinnati to Northern Kentucky.

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine...
Who is Mitch McConnell? 4 things to know about the Senate majority leader from Kentucky

 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the country’s most prominent lawmakers, is facing a well-funded Democratic challenger for his...
Fox News: Mitch McConnell Wins Reelection

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has won reelection, Fox News projected Monday night, fighting off a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, a...
