Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitch McConnell wins Kentucky Senate race, defeating Amy McGrath

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell just defeated Amy McGrath to win his Senate race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: US Senate race 11.2.20

US Senate race 11.2.20

 Cody Adams sits down with Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath ahead of election day 2020.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate [Video]

Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate

Winning his seventh term representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated Democratic challenger and retired Marine Corps Lt. Amy McGrath.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:08Published
5pm Christy Live McConnell 11.03.2020 [Video]

5pm Christy Live McConnell 11.03.2020

Christy covers Mitch McConnell in the KY senate race.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
11022020 US Senate Race [Video]

11022020 US Senate Race

Cody Adams sat down with Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath to discuss their stand on election topics, and their favorite desserts

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Tweets about this