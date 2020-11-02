|
Mitch McConnell wins Kentucky Senate race, defeating Amy McGrath
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell just defeated Amy McGrath to win his Senate race.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
US Senate race 11.2.20
Cody Adams sits down with Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath ahead of election day 2020.
